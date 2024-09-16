Houthis Launch Missile at Central Israel 

On Sunday, the Houthi militia in Yemen launched a missile attack at Israel. This is the second time in the past two months that the Houthis have done so. Iranian proxies are continuously mounting attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians. The Israeli military stated that the missile landed in an “open area” and no casualties have been reported. The Israeli military intercepted the missile and broke it into pieces. Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman, said that “the enemy should expect more strikes and quality operations.” The Houthis hope that their attacks will pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza.



