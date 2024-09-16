Fortinet Confirms Customer Data Breach via Third Party 

Fortinet has been compromised through a data breach, and the data of a “small number” of customers has been exposed. A hacker that goes by “Fortibitch” released 440GB of customer information on BreachForums last week. The attacker claimed that they accessed the data through an Azure SharePoint site. Fortinet refused to negotiate with the attacker and meet their ransom demand, leading them to leak the data online. This incident emphasizes how important it is for companies to secure data held in third-party cloud repositories. Fortinet does not expect the incident to impact the company’s operations or finances.



