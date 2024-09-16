1.3 Million Android TV Boxes Infected by Vo1d Malware 

Doctor Web has discovered a new Android malware family which has infected around 1.3 million TV boxes. The infected TVs are running older versions of the operating system. The malware is called “Vo1d” and is a backdoor that can install additional software. Vo1d has infected Android TV boxes in 197 countries. Brazil has been affected the most. It is likely that the malware targets Android TV boxes as they use older Android versions containing unpatched vulnerabilities.



