The AI assistants that want to run your entire business

Salesforce unveiled Agentforce on Thursday, a suite of AI-powered autonomous agents designed to augment human workers across various business functions. The company positions this as the “third wave” of AI, moving beyond predictive models and generative AI to what it calls “agentic systems.” Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, emphasized the transformative potential of AgentForce during a press conference ahead of the global launch. “We’re about to enter this third wave of AI—and this third wave of AI, we’re going to know it as agents, and at Salesforce, we’re going to know it as Agentforce,” he said. “And yes, we’re very excited [about] the fourth wave. We can kind of start to start to see it, the wave of droids that’s coming, maybe this mythical fifth wave of AGI will come one day as well. But right now, in the here and now, we’re excited about agents.” Agentforce builds on Salesforce’s existing platform, leveraging the company’s vast troves of customer data and its recently developed Data Cloud. Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, explained the platform approach: “The power of Agentforce is that it’s built from within. It is now part of every Salesforce cloud, every industry cloud, from financial services cloud to Health Cloud to government cloud and media cloud,” she said. The company introduces several out-of-the-box agents for various roles, including service, sales development, and marketing campaign optimization. These agents can be customized using low-code tools, allowing businesses to tailor the AI to their specific needs without extensive technical expertise.

