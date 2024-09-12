Singapore Police Arrest Six Hackers Linked to Global Cybercrime Syndicate

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested five Chinese nationals and one Singaporean national for involvement in malicious cyber activities. These arrests come after a series of raids conducted earlier this week at several locations. The men arrested this week are believed to be involved in a “global syndicate” conducting malicious cyber activities. One of the men apprehended was in possession of a laptop containing credentials to web servers used by known hacking groups. The other men arrested had laptops with personal information about foreign internet service providers. The individuals were believed to have been carrying out cyber operations across the globe from Singapore.



