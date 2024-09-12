OpenAI Aims for a $150 Billion Valuation

What a difference a few days make. OpenAI is now in talks to raise about $6.5 billion at a valuation of around $150 billion, The Times reports. Those numbers vastly exceed what ChatGPT’s parent company had been seeking not too long ago. If the round comes together — talks remain fluid, and there’s no guarantee they will lead to a deal at those terms — it would underscore investors’ continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, even as questions about the future of the sector are piling up. Only last week, OpenAI was seeking about $1 billion at a $100 billion valuation. But belief that the company will continue to lead the A.I. race appears to be driving current and prospective investors — potential participants in the round include Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital, Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia — to open their wallets. (OpenAI is also in talks to secure a $5 billion revolving line of credit from banks, according to Bloomberg.) To put the fund-raising effort in context:

At $150 billion, the company would also be nearly twice as valuable as Intel.

At $6.5 billion, the deal size would be tied for the fifth biggest venture funding round since 2006, according to PitchBook.

A $150 billion valuation would be a huge win for Thrive, which led OpenAI’s last major fund-raising round at an $80 billion valuation.

At that size, questions will grow about the company plans to go public via an initial public offering and add to pressure for it to restructure itself into an entirely for-profit enterprise.

Full story : ChatGPT maker, OpenAI is closing in on another mega funding round as investors bet the boom in artificial intelligence has plenty of room to grow.