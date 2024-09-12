North Korean Missiles Rain Down on Ukraine Despite Sanctions 

In defiance of sanctions, North Korea is continuing to supply advanced short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. These sanctions were imposed to prevent North Korea from creating these weapons and to stop Russia from importing them. However, the two countries continue to defy the restrictions. Investigators looked at four of the missiles in Kyiv and found that they were Hwasong-11 missiles which had been made this year. These findings show a continuous violation of the sanctions and that North Korea is still producing these missiles and transferring them to Russia. North Korea is not the only country accused of supplying weapons to Russia. The U.S. accused Iran of sending short-range ballistic missiles to Russia earlier this week.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/11/us/russia-north-korea-missiles-ukraine.html