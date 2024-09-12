North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles 

This morning, North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. This is the country’s first public weapon firing in around two months. South Korea and Japan both detected the launch. The firings come just days after Kim Jong Un pledged to “put his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.” The missiles landed between the Korean Peninsula and Japan in the water. At least two missiles were fired, according to Japan’s Ministry of Defense. While no damage was reported, South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. are stating that the launch violates United Nations resolutions.



