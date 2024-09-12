Mexico’s Senate passes judicial reform after protesters break into chamber 

Mexico’s Senate has passed a judicial overhaul supported by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The Senate debate was briefly suspended when protestors broke into the building in an attempt to block the vote. The controversial reform was approved with 86 votes in favor of the proposition and 41 against. Mexico will now be the world’s first country to allow voters to elect judges at all levels. This includes Mexico’s Supreme Court. Critics believe that these measures will threaten judicial independence and the system of checks and balances. Elected judges may be more vulnerable to criminal pressures, bribery, and intimidation.



