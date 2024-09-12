Iranian Cyber Group OilRig Targets Iraqi Government in Sophisticated Malware Attack 

An Iran state-sponsored actor called OilRig is targeting the Iraqi government in a sophisticated cyber attack campaign. The attacks have focused on different government networks such as the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The campaign is using the Veaty and Spearal malware families. The attackers first work to compromise email accounts and then use these accounts to issue commands and steal data. OilRig aims to download files and use government mailboxes to execute commands. These attacks against the Iraqi government demonstrate the presence of Iranian state-sponsored attackers in the region.



Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/09/iranian-cyber-group-oilrig-targets.html