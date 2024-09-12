Iran pledges reaction to Western sanctions over Russian missile supply 

Earlier this week, the U.S. accused Iran of supplying short-range missiles to Russia to be used against Ukraine. This led a trio of European states to impose new sanctions against Iran. Now, Iran is condemning these allegations and pledging to respond to the new sanctions. Iran is denying their supply of weapons to Russia and is referring to the new sanctions as “economic terrorism.” Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pledging that Britain, France, and Germany will face “appropriate and proportionate action” in retaliation. While the U.S. imposed similar sanctions, they were not mentioned in statements by Iranian officials.



Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/11/iran-pledges-reaction-to-western-sanctions-targeting-russian-missile-supply