‘Ancient’ MSFT Word Bug Anchors Taiwanese Drone-Maker Attacks 

A new attack called “WordDrone” is using a bug from an older version of Microsoft Word to install backdoors. The attack is being used to deliver malware to Taiwanese drone makers with the goal of cyber espionage. The WordDrone attacks also hope to disrupt supply chains related to the military and the satellite industry. In the attack, hackers use Microsoft Word to install a backdoor called ClientEndPoint on the infected system. It is possible that this wave of attacks are related to similar attacks by an actor called “TIDrone.” This threat actor also launched cyberattacks on Taiwanese drone makers. Taiwanese drone makers are becoming a prime target for cyberattacks due to the country’s recent investment in drone manufacturing and its position as a U.S. ally.



