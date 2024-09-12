A new attack method called “PixHell” has the ability to potentially undermine air gaps at sensitive organizations. In the attack, sound waves are generated by pixels on a screen. The sound waves can then transmit information across air gaps which were thought to be impenetrable. An air gap is a complete physical separation between networks. No Wi-Fi, signals, or wires can pass through the gap. The Pixhell malware is able to manipulate pixels on a screen to cause various vibrations. This causes the sound waves to translate stolen, encoded data to the machine on the other end of an air gap. This vulnerability is concerning as critical sites such as military and government sites use air gaps to prevent cyber threats from accessing sensitive data on their networks.



Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/ics-ot-security/air-gapped-networks-vulnerable-to-acoustic-attack-via-lcd-screens