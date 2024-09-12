Agentic AI: A deep dive into the future of automation

The most transformative promise of AI has always been its potential for autonomy, to create systems that can act intelligently on their own without human supervision. However, this kind of “Agentic AI” has remained out of reach for most enterprise use cases, until now. Across industries, two related trends will change our perception of what is possible over the next year and a half, according to Sam Witteveen, CEO of Red Dragon AI, an AI agent-focused consultancy:

Agents in everything: AI agent-embedded alternatives to many familiar software tools and services will become available, allowing users to interact with them in natural language instead of using specialized interfaces or code.

Building blocks for agents: A new generation of tools and frameworks for building custom AI agents is arriving, which will allow businesses to develop AI-driven strategies for different facets of their operations.

Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene, enterprises across the spectrum of industries have been swarming to integrate generative AI into their products, from image generation to enhanced customer service bots. Companies have adopted these products in areas ranging from content marketing to software development to threat detection, with a Google Cloud study showing 70% of companies had seen ROI on at least one use case. This impact will grow as solutions mature. According to a recent McKinsey report, generative AI technologies will add between $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion of value across business sectors, and reduce the total amount of work required by all employees by 50%-70%.

