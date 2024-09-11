Wisconsin Insurer Discloses Data Breach Impacting 950,000 Individuals 

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS) suffered a data breach last year, and now 950,000 individuals are being impacted. The MOVEit hack was used to breach WPS. This hack involves the exploit of a zero-day in the MOVEit Transfer managed file transfer (MFT) software, allowing access to customer data. A Russian-speaking ransomware group, CIOp, carried out the attack last year, affecting around 2,800 organizations. Overall, close to 96 million people had their personal information stolen. WPS has just now announced the full impact of the attack on the organization. They believe 946,801 Medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. were likely affected by the breach. The stolen data includes dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and Medicare beneficiary identifiers.



Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/wisconsin-insurer-discloses-data-breach-impacting-950000-individuals/