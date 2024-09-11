U.S., Imposing Sanctions, Accuses Iran of Sending Missiles to Russia 

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Iran of sending missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine. The Biden administration believes that Iran sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia and is now imposing more sanctions against Iran. Blinken said that Russia will likely use the missiles in Ukraine within weeks. This supply could greatly aid Russia in the country’s war effort and allow the country to deploy longer-range missiles against deeper targets. U.S. sanctions against Iran will include actions against Iran Air, which is the country’s primary airline. David Lammy, a British foreign secretary, has suggested that Britain will also announce further sanctions on Iran.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/10/world/europe/us-iran-russia-missiles-sanctions.html