Killing of Tanzanian Opposition Official Adds to Fears of Pre-Election Crackdown 

Ali Mohamed Kibao, a Tanzanian opposition official, was abducted and killed over the weekend. This has added to Tanzanian fears of a pre-election crackdown, and led some to question the democratic credentials of the current president. Kibao went missing after being abducted by armed men. His body was found a day later, and an autopsy discovered that he had been beaten and acid had been poured on his face. Kibao is a member of the secretariat of the opposition Chadema party. His death comes among a wave of abductions and arrests of opposition party members. Tanzanians are fearful that the government is returning to repressive methods after previously promising reform.



