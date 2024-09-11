Israeli Bombing in Gaza Humanitarian Zone Kills at Least 19, Officials Say 

Yesterday, Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas militants in a Gaza humanitarian zone killed at least 19 and wounded 60. The death toll will likely rise, as some people have been reported missing after the strike. The bombing appeared to use 2,000-pound bombs. Israel has received criticism for using these weapons in heavily populated areas. The strikes hit Al-Mawasi, an area of southern Gaza that holds tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees. The U.S. has previously warned Israel about the use of such bombs on civilian areas, and President Biden suspended the supply of U.S. 2,000-pound bombs to Israel earlier this year.



