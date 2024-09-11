Israel says highly likely its soldiers killed American-Turkish activist 

Last week, Turkey and Palestinian officials said that Israeli soldiers shot an American-Turkish activist. Israel is now stating that it is highly likely its soldiers killed the activist. The victim is 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. She was taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank last week. The protest was a demonstration against settlement expansion. After conducting an inquiry, the Israeli army found that “it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally.” The shots were aimed at a main instigator of the riot. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the killing was “unprovoked and unjustified.” Blinken believes the incident demonstrates the need for Israeli security forces to change their rules of engagement.



