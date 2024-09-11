CosmicBeetle Deploys Custom ScRansom Ransomware, Partnering with RansomHub 

CosmicBeetle, a known threat actor, is using a new ransomware strain called “ScRansom.” The hacking group customized the ransomware strain and is using it in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America to target small and medium-sized businesses. CosmicBeetle likely works as an affiliate for RansomHub. ScRansom is being used to attack businesses across a variety of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, finance, and government. It has been theorized that the group is of Turkish origin, but there is little evidence to support this theory.



Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/09/cosmicbeetle-deploys-custom-scransom.html