Ukrainian Forces Block Russian Advance on a Key Eastern Town

The Russian offensive toward the Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, which has become a focal point of the war in recent months, has stalled along one key section of the front for more than a week. But Russia continued to advance elsewhere, and pressed on Saturday with long-range bombardment of more distant cities.In a risky, surprise effort to ease pressure on troops on the eastern front, Ukraine last month launched an attack into Russia over a thinly defended stretch of the Russian border.

