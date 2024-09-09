Predator Spyware Resurfaces With Fresh Infrastructure

The Predator spyware has resurfaced with fresh infrastructure after a drop in activity caused by US sanctions against Intellexa Consortium, Recorded Future reports. The malware, primarily used by government actors, allows operators to infiltrate devices and access or exfiltrate sensitive data, and even to activate the infected device’s cameras and microphones, without the user’s knowledge. The spyware has shifted to new infrastructure and has updated detection evasion. It employs one-click or zero-click exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities and network access for infection.

