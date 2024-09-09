Israeli Protesters Bring Tel Aviv to a Halt, Demand Deal to Free Captives

An estimated 750,000 Israelis have taken to the streets in one of Israel’s biggest-ever protests as they demanded that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strike a deal to free remaining captives in Gaza. Organizers say 500,000 people attended rallies in Tel Aviv, and 250,000 others joined rallies in towns elsewhere in the country. More than 100 captives still remain in Gaza, but about one-third of them are believed to be dead, according to the Israeli military. Libby Lenkinski, vice president for public engagement at the New Israel Fund, said the number of protesters had “grown pretty dramatically in the past week”, with an increasing number of Israelis protesting now understanding that a ceasefire is actually the only way that the captives will return to Israel.

