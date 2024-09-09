Houthis Claim Downing Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over Yemen

The Houthis have claimed to have shot down a United States military drone over Yemen. Yahya Saree, the military spokesman of the Houthi group, said that the MQ-9 Reaper was shot down by air defenses over Marib as “it was carrying out hostile activities”. This is the eighth drone of this type to be shot down since the start of the war on Gaza, he said. The advanced drones have been flown by US military and intelligence forces over Yemen for years. Houthi forces will continue to mount attacks in support of Palestinians and “are in the process of strengthening defensive capabilities” to confront continuing joint air strikes by the US and United Kingdom on Yemen.

