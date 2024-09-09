Google’s Next Existential Battle

For over two decades, Google has dominated the online search market, establishing a $175 billion business that has become integral to the internet. Controlling roughly 90% of the global search market, Google’s position now faces unprecedented challenges due to the rise of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) and chatbots, such as OpenAI’s SearchGPT prototype. This technological shift is putting immense pressure on Google to adapt or risk being overshadowed. Microsoft’s $13 billion investment in OpenAI and Apple’s collaboration to integrate ChatGPT into Siri signal a significant challenge to Google’s supremacy. These moves compel Google to act decisively to maintain its position in the market. Historically, Google’s success has been attributed to its user-friendly design and powerful algorithms, which made information retrieval faster and simpler than competitors like Yahoo. By efficiently indexing vast amounts of data, Google became the go-to search engine for users. However, as the web has evolved and generative AI technologies have emerged, Google’s once-revolutionary search model is beginning to show signs of age. AI-driven tools can generate direct answers to user queries, eliminating the need to sift through multiple links—a hallmark of traditional search engines. This shift in user behaviour poses a significant threat to Google’s established model. What was once its greatest strength—simplicity—has become a liability as AI platforms reshape how people access information.

