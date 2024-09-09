German Intelligence Accuses Russia’s GRU of Cyberattacks on NATO, EU States

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency (BfV) has warned that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service has been carrying out cyberattacks against NATO and European Union countries. The BfV said in a statement they are engaged in malicious activities targeting critical infrastructure globally, including in the United States. The statement, titled a Joint Cybersecurity Advisory, was issued by the BfV alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and other international partners.

