OpenAI says it reached 1 million business users

OpenAI’s paid business offerings reached a milestone, reaching one million paying business users across ChatGPT Enterprise, Team and Edu offerings. The one million user mark significantly increased from the 600,000 the company posted in April this year. In January, OpenAI chief operating officer Brad Lightcap revealed ChatGPT Enterprise, the first of the business-focused subscription products from OpenAI to release, saw 150,000 users across 260 organizations. OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise on August 28 last year and followed it up with ChatGPT Team in January this year and ChatGPT Edu in May. ChatGPT Enterprise gives companies access to its latest model (today, it’s GPT 4o), longer context windows, data analysis and customization. ChatGPT Team is a version of Enterprise that is built specifically for smaller groups within a company and small and medium businesses. ChatGPT Edu, targeted at teachers and students, offers many of the same benefits. Reaching one million users in a year, especially for paid products, is a feat. However, it should also be noted that regular, vanilla, free ChatGPT logged 200 million users as of August this year. OpenAI released these new business usage figures a day after rival Anthropic launched Claude Enterprise, its big business offering that provides a 500,000 token context window along with enterprise-grade security and control.

Full report : OpenAI Hits 1 Million Paid Users For Business Versions of ChatGPT.