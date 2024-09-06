Everything to Expect From Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch on Sept. 9

Apple Inc.’s most important event of the year takes place Monday, when the company will roll out its latest iPhones and set the stage for a new artificial intelligence platform. The event kicks off from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Apple doesn’t typically hold this event on a Monday, but the earlier timing lets the company get out ahead of an eventful Tuesday: There’s a US presidential debate that day, and the European Commission is slated to announce a decision on whether Apple has to pay $14 billion in taxes stemming from a longstanding agreement with Ireland. The most significant product announcement will be the iPhone 16 line, but the company is also preparing major updates to both the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple Intelligence — a new suite of AI tools that includes an updated Siri digital assistant — also will feature prominently. The theme of the event, “It’s Glowtime,” is a reference to Siri’s new interface. The stakes are high for Apple, which looks to prove to both consumers and Wall Street that it’s now a major player in generative artificial intelligence. But the company’s AI technology is still a work in progress. Apple Intelligence has faced numerous delays, and many key features won’t arrive until next year. For now, the technology is focused on summarizing messages and notifications, rather than matching the dazzling interactivity of rival systems. Even so, Monday’s updates will breathe new life into products that sit at the heart of the Apple device lineup and generate roughly 60% of the company’s annual revenue. They also drive consumer spending on services, an increasingly vital source of sales. Apple’s finances could use the boost. The company has only just begun to emerge from its longest sales slump in decades.

Full story : What to expect from Apple’s September 9 event: four iPhone 16 models, two AirPods models, Apple Watch Series 10 with a thin body, Apple Intelligence, and more.