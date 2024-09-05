U.S. Seizes 32 Pro-Russian Propaganda Domains in Major Disinformation Crackdown 

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) announced that they were seizing 32 internet domains. The domains are part of Doppelganger, a pro-Russian propaganda operation. The DoJ is accusing the Russian government of directing the operation and violating U.S. criminal trademark and money laundering laws. The Russian influence campaign aims to disperse Russian government propaganda to reduce support for Ukraine and gain momentum behind Russian interests and policies. Additionally, the operation attempted to influence voters in elections around the world, including the upcoming U.S. 2024 Presidential Election. Many of the seized domains mimicked the URLs of legitimate news outlets such as Fox News and The Washington Post.

