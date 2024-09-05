Poland scrambles planes as Russia strikes western Ukraine 

Russia has launched a major attack on Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, close to Ukraine’s border with Poland. This attack caused NATO-member Poland to quickly get aircraft in the air in response to the drone and missile strike near Polish territory. This is the third time in the past eight days that the NATO member has had to quickly activate its defenses. At least seven people were killed in this specific strike. Over the past few weeks, Russia has struck Ukraine with hundreds of missiles and drones. These attacks come in response to Ukraine’s incursion into Russian territory.

