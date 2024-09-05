Netanyahu’s border proposal threatens Gaza ceasefire talks 

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is refusing the current ceasefire proposal. Netanyahu believes that his military should be able to maintain control over the Philadelphi Corridor. This is Gaza’s southern border area with Egypt. Israeli forces have controlled the area since May. Netanyahu’s stance on this issue has become the main obstacle in the current ceasefire deal. However, the prime minister is facing increased pressure both domestically and internationally to end the war and bring Israeli captives home. Netanyahu has stated that control of the border is essential for Israel to prevent weapons smuggling into Gaza. He said that Israel will only think about withdrawing from the area if they are given an alternative way to police and monitor the border. Hamas is accusing Netanyahu of using the Philadelphi Corridor as a way to thwart the current proposal.

