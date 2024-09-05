Mexico’s Lower House of Congress Approves President’s Judicial Overhaul 

Mexico’s lower house of Congress has approved the president’s proposal to redesign the entire judiciary. This is the start of a new system where almost every judge will be elected to office. Currently, judges are appointed based on their training and qualifications. The bill will now move to the Senate for voting. The bill is one of the farthest-reaching judicial overhauls in a major democracy in decades. Some are unsure if the new system will improve the courts’ functioning or if it will politicize the judiciary.

