Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says 41 killed in Russian missile strike on Poltava 

Yesterday, Russian forces carried out one of its deadliest strikes against Ukraine since the war began in 2022. Over 41 people were killed and 180 injured when two Russian missiles hit a hospital and military facility in Poltava. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says many people are believed to still be trapped under the rubble. Russia did not immediately confirm the attack. Zelenskyy pledges that Russia will pay for the attack, and called for countries to deliver air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine. The governor of Poltava, Filip Pronin, announced three days of mourning which will begin today.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/3/ukraines-zelenskky-says-41-killed-in-russian-missile-strike-on-poltava