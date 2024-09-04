Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Offers to Resign as Zelensky Plans Major Shake-Up 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to completely restructure his cabinet in a major shake-up. Now, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has offered to resign. At least six other senior leaders are offering to resign as well, and more are expected to follow suit. A new list of ministers is expected to be presented tomorrow. This restructuring is the biggest change in Zelenskyy’s administration since the Russia-Ukraine war began, and comes at a critical moment in the conflict.

