ISIL claims responsibility for deadly Kabul attack 

ISIL is claiming that they were behind a deadly suicide bombing in Kabul on Monday. The bombing killed at least six people and wounded thirteen. The group posted to Telegram on Tuesday, stating that one of its members had detonated an explosive vest in Kabul in the Monday attack. The bombing was targeting the Taliban government’s prosecution service. ISIL additionally said that the attack was revenge for “Muslims held in Taliban prisons.”

