Halliburton Confirms Data Stolen in Cyberattack

Halliburton, a U.S. oil service giant, has confirmed that corporate data was stolen during a cyberattack last month. The company has not officially confirmed that the cyberattack was part of a ransomware extortion scheme. However, the attack resulted in significant disruptions for the company including limited access to some IT systems. Halliburton stated that the attackers “accessed and exfiltrated information” from its systems. This confirmation of data loss comes shortly after the U.S. government identified RansomHub as the group behind the attack.

