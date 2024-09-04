Hacktivists Exploits WinRAR Vulnerability in Attacks Against Russia and Belarus 

Head Mare, a hacktivist group, is being connected to cyber attacks solely targeting Russian and Belarusian organizations. The group recently exploited a WinRAR vulnerability to execute code via a prepared archive, disguising its payload. The hacktivist group began attacking Russian organizations in 2023 in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Head Mare frequently leaks sensitive information and internal documentation from victims on X. The group typically distributes malware through phishing campaigns before encrypting victims’ devices using either LockBit or Babuk. They then demand a ransom in exchange for data decryption.

