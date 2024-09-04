DRC says 129 killed in attempted escape from country’s biggest prison 

In an attempted escape from the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s biggest prison, at least 129 people were killed. Interior Minister Shabani Lukoo stated that the attempted breakout happened amidst a fire in the prison’s administrative buildings. Of the 129 dead, 24 were killed by gunfire. Around 59 were injured. Makala prison is the largest prison in the DRC and has a capacity of 1,500 prisoners. However, it is currently holding somewhere between 14,000 and 15,000 individuals, many of whom are people awaiting trial. Justice Minister Constant Mutamba has referred to the incident as “a premeditated act of sabotage” and is launching an investigation.

