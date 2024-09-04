Clearview AI Faces €30.5M Fine for Building Illegal Facial Recognition Database 

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (Dutch DPA) is fining Clearview AI 30.5 million euros, equivalent to $33.7 million. The Dutch DPA is imposing the fine against the facial recognition firm for violating the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). They stated that Clearview AI had built an illegal database holding photographs of faces which included Dutch citizens. Clearview AI has been scraping information on the internet to create a database holding over 50 billion photos of people’s faces. The individuals who are identified from the images are each given a biometric code which is then offered to law enforcement clients. This practice has landed the company in trouble with several countries, including the U.K., Australia, France, and Italy. Clearview AI believes that it is not covered by EU data protection regulations and disagrees with the Dutch DPA’s ruling.

Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/09/clearview-ai-faces-305m-fine-for.html