Anthropic launches Claude Enterprise plan to compete with OpenAI

Anthropic is launching a new subscription plan for its AI chatbot, Claude, catered towards enterprise customers that want more administrative controls and increased security. Claude Enterprise will compete with OpenAI’s business-specific solution, ChatGPT Enterprise, released roughly a year ago. Claude Enterprise allows businesses to upload proprietary company knowledge into Anthropic’s AI chatbot. Then Claude can analyze the information, answer questions about it, create graphics and simple web pages, or act as a company-specific AI assistant. Anthropic appears to be playing catch-up with OpenAI, trying to put Claude everywhere that ChatGPT already is. The startup has released a few ways to use Claude that closely match how OpenAI already offers ChatGPT. “The reality is that Claude has been usable for companies for a year. Candidly, we’ve had a product in the market for a lot less long,” Anthropic product lead Scott White told TechCrunch. “But we’re responding to the needs of our customers at a high velocity with a smaller team.” In May, Anthropic released the Claude Team plan which, much like the ChatGPT team plan, allowed small businesses to collaborate on projects. Since the spring, Anthropic has launched Claude mobile apps for iOS and Android. Now, it’s going up against ChatGPT Enterprise, which has seen widespread adoption among Fortune 500 companies. But Anthropic’s enterprise offering is different from what’s on the market in a few key ways. First, the context window on Claude Enterprise is 500,000 tokens, meaning Anthropic’s models can process up to 200,000 lines of code, dozens of 100-page documents, or a 2-hour audio transcript in a single prompt. ChatGPT Enterprise and Claude’s team plan offer context windows less than half that. Claude Enterprise comes with Projects and Artifacts, Anthropic’s workspaces where several users can upload and edit content. These features could be useful in business cases, where you might be working on a longer project with lots of data sources and people involved.

