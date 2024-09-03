Embracing Embodied AI: Surgical Robotics

Embodied AI—the integration of artificial intelligence with physical systems to perform complex tasks in real-world environments—is transforming how we interact with the world around us. By coupling AI-driven algorithms with robotics, especially in industries that require real-world solutions, we can enhance the human experience. Various industries have already embraced embodied AI systems. Seeking to solve a global labor crisis driven by a shortage of at least 500,000 employees, which is projected to grow to a shortage of 2 million employees by 2030, the manufacturing and logistics industry has turned to AI-driven humanoid robots to fill jobs and replace the aging workforce globally. Companies like Symbotic and Boston Dynamics are pushing this technology forward. Enhanced by AI, these robots’ abilities and efficacy have expanded significantly in the last decade. In healthcare, to go beyond what is currently possible in complex dexterity tasks and unlock the full potential of quality surgical care, we must also embrace embodied AI. Creating synergy between robotics, AI and surgeons, surgical robotics can allow us to enhance precision and safety, provide better patient outcomes and reduce training costs. Elevating the level of care worldwide, surgical robotics are the next frontier for embodied AI. Simulations in medical education are crucial to the development of surgeons’ skills, who require decades-long practice and experience to reach peak performance. Novice residents, mid-career surgeons and renowned surgical experts can benefit from AI-driven simulations to improve existing skills and develop new techniques that will provide better patient results.

