Why do so many home robots still suck?

“The Jetsons” debuted September 23, 1962. The first episode, titled “Rosey the Robot,” was an origin story of sorts for the titular character, describing how an overworked Jane hired the housekeeper. Sixty-two years after her debut, Rosey remains an important pop cultural touchstone for the unfulfilled promise of home robots. The home of 2024 isn’t necessarily wholly devoid of robots. According to its own figures, iRobot has sold more than 50 million Roombas. That, meanwhile, is a fraction of the overall number of robot vacuums that have been sold around the globe. Robot lawnmowers and pool cleaners have gained traction as well, though those figures pale in comparison to their vacuuming counterparts. Home robots’ unfulfilled potential isn’t because of a lack of consumer demand or lack of effort from manufacturers. It’s more complicated and nuanced than that, though ultimately it’s a matter of pricing, functionality and efficacy. Outside of the aforementioned use cases, today’s home robots don’t do enough or do what they do well enough, and building a robot that can tick both of those boxes would prove prohibitively expensive for those of us who can’t afford our own islands.During his long tenure as iRobot CEO, co-founder Colin Angle was fond of saying that he didn’t become a successful roboticist until he became a vacuum salesman. It’s a fun quip that gets to something much deeper about the industry. Before the Roomba came along, the company had experimented with everything from baby dolls to military equipment. iRobot found success when it focused on a simple task: cleaning floors. The earliest models were primitive by today’s standards, but they got the job done well enough to justify their price point. In addition to marking 62 years since Rosey’s TV debut, next month is also the Roomba’s 22nd anniversary. The robot vacuum is old enough to legally buy a case of Sam Adams.

