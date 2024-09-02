OpenAI gives developers more control over AI assistants

OpenAI quietly improved the controls in its Assistants API, making it easier for developers to work with files when building AI assistants. The enhanced controls for File Search within the Assistants aim to help people building AI agents improve responses. The improvements let developers adjust how agents choose information from which to generate responses. They can inspect file search results and tune “the behavior of the file search tool’s ranker to change how relevant results must be before they are used to generate a response.” OpenAI launched Assistants API in Nov. 2023, in what the company described as a baby step towards fully autonomous AI agents. Assistants API allows developers to use OpenAI’s existing models with specific instructions when building assistants for different applications. It also allows them to use other tools within the OpenAI ecosystem. Assistants API also lets people create assistants that can “talk” with other agents. While OpenAI told VentureBeat when the API first launched that Assistants API builds assistants that still need guidance — as opposed to agents that more else do tasks independently — it is a step in the right direction for developers looking to build more autonomous AI applications. And it seems that many have been looking for a way to tune their assistants better as the response to OpenAI’s updates has been met with relief.

