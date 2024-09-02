AI is growing faster than companies can secure it, warn industry leaders

At the DataGrail Summit 2024 this week, industry leaders delivered a stark warning about the rapidly advancing risks associated with artificial intelligence. Dave Zhou, CISO of Instacart, and Jason Clinton, CISO of Anthropic, highlighted the urgent need for robust security measures to keep pace with the exponential growth of AI capabilities during a panel titled “Creating the Discipline to Stress Test AI—Now—for a More Secure Future.” The panel, moderated by VentureBeat’s editorial director Michael Nunez, revealed both the thrilling potential and the existential threats posed by the latest generation of AI models. Jason Clinton, whose company Anthropic operates at the forefront of AI development, didn’t hold back. “Every single year for the last 70 years, since the perceptron came out in 1957, we have had a 4x year-over-year increase in the total amount of compute that has gone into training AI models,” he explained, emphasizing the relentless acceleration of AI’s power. “If we want to skate to where the puck is going to be in a few years, we have to anticipate what a neural network that’s four times more compute has gone into it a year from now, and 16x more compute has gone into it two years from now.” Clinton warned that this rapid growth is pushing AI capabilities into uncharted territory, where today’s safeguards may quickly become obsolete. “If you plan for the models and the chatbots that exist today, and you’re not planning for agents and sub-agent architectures and prompt caching environments, and all of the things emerging on the leading edge, you’re going to be so far behind,” he cautioned. “We’re on an exponential curve, and an exponential curve is a very, very difficult thing to plan for.” For Dave Zhou at Instacart, the challenges are immediate and pressing. He oversees the security of vast amounts of sensitive customer data and confronts the unpredictable nature of large language models (LLMs) daily.

