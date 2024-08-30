WFP suspends staff movements in Gaza after Israeli forces attack its team 

The World Food Programme (WFP) is pausing the movement of its employees in the Gaza Strip after gunfire hit a WFP vehicle. The vehicle was near an Israeli-controlled checkpoint. This is the first time over the course of the war that a WFP vehicle has been directly shot at while located near a checkpoint. The vehicle was struck 10 times by Israeli gunfire even though it was “clearly marked.” The UN food agency is calling for parties involved in the conflict to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers in Gaza.

