US Government Issues Advisory on Ransomware Group Blamed for Halliburton Cyberattack 

The U.S. government has issued an advisory on the RansomHub ransomware group. RansomHub is believed to have been behind the attack on Halliburton last week. Halliburton is the world’s second largest oil company. Although details have not yet been shared with the public, it is believed the company was targeted in a ransomware attack. Several unconfirmed reports believe that RansomHub is behind the incident. CISA, the FBI, the HHS, and MS-ISAC released a joint advisory about the hacking group on Thursday.

