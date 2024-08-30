UN says Israel agrees to pauses in Gaza fighting for polio vaccinations 

Israel has agreed to temporarily pause fighting in areas of Gaza to allow the distribution of polio vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it received a preliminary commitment for these temporary “humanitarian pauses.” The distribution of polio vaccines in Gaza is crucial. Deteriorating conditions from the war are enabling the spread of disease and illness. Beginning Sunday, the pauses in fighting will be from 6am to 3pm for three days each in different areas of Gaza. The campaign will aim to give vaccinations to 640,000 children under the age of 10.

