U.S. Agencies Warn of Iranian Hacking Group’s Ongoing Ransomware Attacks 

U.S. agencies discovered that an Iranian hacking group, Pioneer Kitten, has breached multiple organizations around the country. Pioneer Kitten is also coordinating with affiliate groups to launch ransomware attacks. The group is also known as Fox Kitten, Lemon Sandstorm, Parasite, and UNC757. The threat actor is connected to the government of Iran and likely uses an Iranian information technology company as a cover. Pioneer Kitten aims to obtain and develop network access through their ransomware attacks. Their targets spread across multiple sectors and also include local government entities.

Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/08/us-agencies-warn-of-iranian-hacking.html