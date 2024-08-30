Ransomware Gang Leaks Data Allegedly Stolen From Microchip Technology 

The Play ransomware group published data which was allegedly stolen from Microchip Technology. Last week, Microchip revealed that it had been hit by a cyberattack. The company is still experiencing disruptions in its ability to fulfill orders. The Play ransomware group listed Microchip on its website on August 27. Two days later, the group began publishing data which was allegedly stolen from Microchip. The Play ransomware group claims that they will publish the rest of the stolen data if Microchip does not pay the ransom soon.

