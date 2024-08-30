Honduras Says It Will End Extradition Treaty With United States 

Honduras has announced that it plans to end its extradition treaty with the United States. The announcement comes in response to criticism from the American ambassador to Honduras about a meeting between Honduras and Venezuela. Honduran officials became angry with the U.S. when Laura Dogu, the U.S. ambassador to the country, commented on her surprise to see a Honduran official with a “narco-trafficker in Venezuela.” President Xiomara Castro of Honduras is accusing the U.S. of meddling in Honduras’s affairs. Honduras believes that Dogu’s comments undermine the authority of the Honduran official who was attending the meeting. The extradition treaty was enacted in 1912 and has allowed for the extradition of multiple Honduran politicians to the U.S. for various crimes including drug trafficking.

